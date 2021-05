Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that include Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ‘71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.Aurora Cannabis Inc is a medical marijuana company. The Company is engaged in producing and distributing medical marijuana pursuant to the Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulations.