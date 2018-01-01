Aurora Innovation Inc Class A (NASDAQ:AUR) Share Price

AUR
Aurora Innovation Inc Class A
North American company
Technology
Information Technology Services
Company Profile
Aurora Innovation Inc is engaged in the self-driving technology business. Aurora is involved in the development of the Aurora Drive, a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services in the world to transform the global transportation market. The Aurora Driver is designed as a platform to adapt and interoperate amongst a multitude of vehicle types and applications.
NASDAQ:AUR
US0517741072
USD
