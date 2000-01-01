Company Profile

Aurora Minerals Ltd is an Australian company engaged in mineral exploration and development. The Group operates as one segment which is mineral Exploration and Evaluation within Australia. Geographically, it operates in Australia, Burkina Faso, and Cote d'Ivoire. It holds an interest in the Whim Creek project located in the Pilbara that comprises of four copper-zinc deposits with lead and silver, and gold credits.Aurora Minerals Ltd is an exploration and development company. The company operates as four segments, which are mineral exploration and evaluation within Australia, South Korea, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire.