Aurora Royalties Inc (TSX:AUR.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AUR.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AUR.H
- Market CapCAD1.010m
- SymbolTSX:AUR.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA05206Y1060
Company Profile
Aurora Royalties Inc is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company has one geographic segment that is Canada.