Aurora Spine Corp (TSX:ASG)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading Account, ISA, JISA, SIPP

Company Info - ASG

  • Market CapCAD13.940m
  • SymbolTSX:ASG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINCA05206X1087

Company Profile

Aurora Spine Corp is engaged in development and commercialization of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices. Its products are ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, ZIP51, Discovery Cervical system, EOS interbody system, ECHO, ECHO XL, VOX and AFFINITY.

