Aurum Pacific (China) Group Ltd (SEHK:8148)

APAC company
Market Info - 8148

Company Info - 8148

  • Market CapHKD43.270m
  • SymbolSEHK:8148
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG063701455

Company Profile

Aurum Pacific (China) Group Ltd engages in the development and marketing of patented server-based technology and provision of communications software platform and software-related services with a primary focus on the government industry sector.

