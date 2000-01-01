Aurum Pacific (China) Group Ltd (SEHK:8148)
Company Info - 8148
- Market CapHKD43.270m
- SymbolSEHK:8148
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorInformation Technology Services
- ISINKYG063701455
Aurum Pacific (China) Group Ltd engages in the development and marketing of patented server-based technology and provision of communications software platform and software-related services with a primary focus on the government industry sector.