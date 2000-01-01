Auryn Resources Inc (AMEX:AUG)

North American company
Market Info - AUG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AUG

  • Market Cap$133.100m
  • SymbolAMEX:AUG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA05208W1086

Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc is a junior exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It has two material mineral properties, the Committee Bay Project, a gold exploration property, and Homestake Ridge Project.

Latest AUG news

