Auryn Resources Inc (AMEX:AUG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AUG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AUG
- Market Cap$133.100m
- SymbolAMEX:AUG
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA05208W1086
Company Profile
Auryn Resources Inc is a junior exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It has two material mineral properties, the Committee Bay Project, a gold exploration property, and Homestake Ridge Project.