Ausgold Ltd (ASX:AUC)

APAC company
Company Info - AUC

  • Market CapAUD12.870m
  • SymbolASX:AUC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AUC7

Company Profile

Ausgold Ltd is a mineral exploration and production company that explores for gold and other precious metals. Its projects include Katanning Gold Project, Katanning Regional Project, Cracow Project, Yamarna Project, and Doolgunna mineral field.

