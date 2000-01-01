Ausmex Mining Group Ltd (ASX:AMG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMG
- Market CapAUD30.730m
- SymbolASX:AMG
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AMG5
Company Profile
Ausmex Mining Group Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company has tungsten project in Mongolia and has been assessing other potential mineral projects in Mongolia and Myanmar.