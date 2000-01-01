Company Profile

AusQuest Ltd is incorporated in Australia and operating in Australia, Africa, and Peru. The company is engaged in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia, Africa, and Peru. Its projects include Peru: copper-gold, Balladonia nickel-copper, Jimberlana nickel-copper, and Glenayle nickel-copper.