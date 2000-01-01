AusQuest Ltd (ASX:AQD)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AQD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AQD
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:AQD
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AQD3
Company Profile
AusQuest Ltd is incorporated in Australia and operating in Australia, Africa, and Peru. The company is engaged in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia, Africa, and Peru. Its projects include Peru: copper-gold, Balladonia nickel-copper, Jimberlana nickel-copper, and Glenayle nickel-copper.AusQuest Ltd is engaged in the exploration of and evaluation of mineral resources. Its projects include Peru: copper-gold, Balladonia nickel-copper, Jimberlana nickel-copper, and Glenayle nickel-copper.