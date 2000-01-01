Company Profile

Austal Ltd is engaged in designing, constructing and supporting revolutionary defense and commercial vessels in Australia, the United States, and the Philippines. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval vessels; naval surface warfare combatants; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.Austal Ltd designs and manufactures aluminium vessels. It offers passenger ferries & freight transportation vessels; defence products such as naval, patrol & auxiliary vessels; & leisure products such as cruise yachts and private vessels.