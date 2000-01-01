Austar Lifesciences Ltd (SEHK:6118)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD2.614bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6118
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0632L1023

Austar Lifesciences Ltd is a China-based company engaged in providing engineering solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers and research institutes.

