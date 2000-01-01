Austar Lifesciences Ltd (SEHK:6118)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6118
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6118
- Market CapHKD2.614bn
- SymbolSEHK:6118
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINKYG0632L1023
Company Profile
Austar Lifesciences Ltd is a China-based company engaged in providing engineering solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers and research institutes.