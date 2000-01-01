Austex Oil Ltd (ASX:AOK)
Company Info - AOK
- Market CapAUD9.570m
- SymbolASX:AOK
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- ISINAU000000AOK3
Austex Oil Ltd is an Australia based company focused on exploration and development of hydrocarbons in USA. It is engaged in production of oil and gas from leases in Kansas and Oklahoma.