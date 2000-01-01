Company Profile

Austin Engineering Ltd is an Australian based engineering company. The company designs and manufactures customized dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, tyre handlers, and other ancillary products utilized in the mining industry. Its geographical segments include Australia; the Americas and Asia. The company generates maximum revenue from the Americas segment. Americas segment for mining equipment, other products and repair and maintenance services comprising of North America and South America. It also offers on and off-site repair and maintenance and heavy equipment lifting services to customers.Austin Engineering Ltd is a designer and manufacturer of customised dump truck bodies, buckets and ancillary products used in the mining industry. The Company also provides on and off-site repair and maintenance and heavy equipment lifting services.