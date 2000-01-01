Austin Resources Ltd (TSX:AUT)
- Market CapCAD0.660m
- SymbolTSX:AUT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA0523821084
Company Profile
Austin Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration of La Higuera Copper-Iron Property located in Chile.