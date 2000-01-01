Austin Resources Ltd (TSX:AUT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AUT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AUT

  • Market CapCAD0.660m
  • SymbolTSX:AUT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0523821084

Company Profile

Austin Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration of La Higuera Copper-Iron Property located in Chile.

Latest AUT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .