Company Profile

Austral Gold Ltd is a precious metals mining and exploration company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties, gold, and silver production. The company's flagship Guanaco project is a gold and silver producing mine located in Chile, South America. Amancaya, 8 de Juilo, Pinguino, and Casposo are some of the other projects of the company. It operates in Chile which is the key revenue driver, Argentina, Australia, and Canada.Austral Gold Ltd along with its subsidiaries is a precious metals mining and exploration company building a portfolio of assets in South America. The company is also operator and 70% owner of the Casposo mine in San Juan, Argentina.