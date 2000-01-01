Company Profile

ANZ Bank is Australia's third-largest bank by market value and provides retail, business, and institutional banking services to 8 million customers in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia-Pacific. The super-regional Asian strategy is being de-emphasised, with management focusing on the higher-returning businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Fine-tuning strategy and bank-wide restructuring results in a differentiated bank compared with domestic peers. ANZ Bank still retains a tilt to its Asia-centric strategy, but is now more balanced, better capitalised and a simpler bank.Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd is involved in the financial services sector. Its core operations include provision of banking and financial products and services to retail, high net worth, small business, corporate and commercial customers.