Company Profile

Australian Agricultural Co Ltd raises cattle in Australia to process and export all over the world. It specializes in grass-fed beef, grain-fed beef, and a Japanese-style beef. The company invests in research and technologies to ensure high quality and enhance productivity. The technologies may focus on performance evaluations, feed efficiency, or disease testing. More opportunities for gathering data exist because the cattle are owned throughout the entire supply chain. The company's processing facility works to get the beef out on a timely basis and will turn to third parties in times of a shortage. The company distributes the beef by tailoring its route-to-market model to capitalize on regional opportunities.