Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AAP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AAP

  • Market CapAUD1.980m
  • SymbolASX:AAP
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AAP1

Company Profile

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd is engaged in operation of olive orchard located at Boort, Victoria and the operation of managed investment schemes.

Latest AAP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .