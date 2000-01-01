Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (ASX:AEF)
Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in the operating segment of Funds Management. It invests in clean transport, infrastructure, renewable energy, recycling and waste management, and healthcare. The firm invests in clean energy, sustainable products, medical solutions, innovative technology, responsible banking, healthcare, recycling, energy efficiency, education, and aged care.Australian Ethical Investment Ltd operates as an investment manager. It invests in clean transport, infrastructure, renewable energy, recycling & waste management, and health care.