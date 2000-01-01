Australian Gold and Copper Ltd Ordinary Share (ASX:AGC)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AGC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AGC
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:AGC
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU0000122194
Company Profile
Australian Gold and Copper Ltd is engaged in exploring and developing gold exploration projects with demonstrated high discovery potential. Its projects include the Moorefield project, Gundagai project, and Cargelligo project.