Australian Masters Yield Fund No 5 Ltd (ASX:AYZ)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AYZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AYZ

  • Market CapAUD57.630m
  • SymbolASX:AYZ
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AYZ0

Company Profile

Australian Masters Yield Fund No 5 Ltd is an investment company. It invests in fixed income securities. Its investment objectives are to provide investors an attractive rate of income and consistent dividends, and to minimize costs of the company.

Latest AYZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .