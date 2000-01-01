Australian Mines Ltd (ASX:AUZ)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AUZ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AUZ
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:AUZ
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AUZ8
Company Profile
Australian Mines Ltd is an Australian-based resource company. It is engaged in the exploration for battery metals. The company is developing cobalt-scandium-nickel projects in Australia. Its projects include the Sconi project, Flemington project, Thackaringa Cobalt project, and Bell Creek Nickel- cobalt Project.Australian Mines Ltd mineral exploration company. Its projects include Sconi scandium-Cobalt project, Flemington scandium-Cobalt project, Marymia Gold Project, Arunta West Copper-Gold Project and Marriotts Nickel Project.