Company Profile

Australian Mines Ltd is an Australian-based resource company. It is engaged in the exploration for battery metals. The company is developing cobalt-scandium-nickel projects in Australia. Its projects include the Sconi project, Flemington project, Thackaringa Cobalt project, and Bell Creek Nickel- cobalt Project.Australian Mines Ltd mineral exploration company. Its projects include Sconi scandium-Cobalt project, Flemington scandium-Cobalt project, Marymia Gold Project, Arunta West Copper-Gold Project and Marriotts Nickel Project.