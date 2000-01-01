Australian Pacific Coal Ltd (ASX:AQC)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AQC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AQC

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:AQC
  • IndustryEnergy
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AQC5

Company Profile

Australian Pacific Coal Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development and production activities. Its project portfolio includes Dartbrook; Cooroorah; Hillalong; and Mantuan Downs bentonite project.Australian Pacific Coal Ltd is a coal & industrial minerals exploration & development company. Its projects include Mount Hillalong project, Blair Athol project, Blackwater Project, Middlemount Project & Mantuan Downs bentonite project, among others.

Latest AQC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .