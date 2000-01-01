Company Profile

Australian Pacific Coal Ltd is engaged in the exploration, development and production activities. Its project portfolio includes Dartbrook; Cooroorah; Hillalong; Mount Hillalong project, Blair Athol project, Blackwater Project, Middlemount Project & Mantuan Downs bentonite project.