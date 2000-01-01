Company Profile

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries, or API, is a major Australian pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor. In addition, it is the franchisor of the Priceline Pharmacy network and directly owns and operates stand-alone Priceline stores which sell personal care and beauty products. In an effort to diversify away from the highly regulated low growth and low margin pharma distribution business which contributes 74% of revenue, API is actively growing a consumer brands portfolio and also acquired Clear Skincare, a skin treatment chain. These two emerging businesses each contribute approximately 1% of revenue but are higher margin than the core distribution segment.Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is an integrated healthcare services company including with divisions, Retailing, Pharmacy distribution and Manufacturing.