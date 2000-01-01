Australian Potash Ltd (ASX:APC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - APC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - APC
- Market CapAUD26.820m
- SymbolASX:APC
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000APC7
Company Profile
Australian Potash Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploration of Lake Wells Potash Project. Its project portfolio includes The Lake Wells Potash Project, Yamarna Gold Project, Hack Well Project, and Laverton Downs Project.