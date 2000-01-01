Australian Rural Capital Ltd (ASX:ARC)

APAC company
Company Info - ARC

  • Market CapAUD3.130m
  • SymbolASX:ARC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ARC3

Company Profile

Australian Rural Capital Ltd is engaged in providing equity investments and funds management services. The company operates only in Australia. The Investment segment generates maximum revenue for the company.

