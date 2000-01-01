Australian Strategic Materials Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:ASM)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:ASM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000094153

Company Profile

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd is engaged in the business of producing and mining specialty metal and oxides. The product portfolio includes zirconium, rare earths, niobium, and hafnium.

