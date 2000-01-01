Australian Whisky Holdings Ltd (ASX:AWY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AWY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AWY
- Market CapAUD53.810m
- SymbolASX:AWY
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AWY7
Company Profile
Australian Whisky Holdings Ltd seeks to distribute craft whiskey in China. It operates through the Australia and China geographical segments out of which Australia contributes most of the firm’s revenue.