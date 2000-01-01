Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2031)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2031

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2031

  • Market CapHKD322.500m
  • SymbolSEHK:2031
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorHousehold & Personal Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG066021091

Company Profile

Ausupreme International Holdings Ltd is a builder and retailer of health and personal care products engaged in developing, marketing, selling and distributing health supplement products, honey & pollen products, and personal care products.

Latest 2031 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .