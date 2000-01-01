Auto Italia Holdings Ltd (SEHK:720)
Market Info - 720
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 720
- Market CapHKD1.247bn
- SymbolSEHK:720
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINBMG066391019
Company Profile
Auto Italia Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in import, marketing, distribution, and provision of after-sales service of Italian Maserati branded cars.