Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AUTO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AUTO
- Market Cap£5.494bn
- SymbolLSE:AUTO
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINGB00BVYVFW23
Company Profile
Auto Trader Group PLC and its subsidiaries operates digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in connecting car buyers to car sellers through a combination of the range of vehicles accessed by a powerful search capability.