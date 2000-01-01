Auto Trader Group (LSE:AUTO)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AUTO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AUTO

  • Market Cap£5.494bn
  • SymbolLSE:AUTO
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BVYVFW23

Company Profile

Auto Trader Group PLC and its subsidiaries operates digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in connecting car buyers to car sellers through a combination of the range of vehicles accessed by a powerful search capability.

Latest AUTO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

AUTO Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .