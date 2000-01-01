AUTO1 Group Bearer Shares (XETRA:AG1)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AG1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AG1

  • Market Cap€10.123bn
  • SymbolXETRA:AG1
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A2LQ884

Company Profile

AUTO1 Group is a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online. It offers a quick and easy way for consumers and professional car dealers across continental Europe to sell and buy used cars at haggle-free prices through established platforms.

Latest AG1 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .