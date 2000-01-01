AUTO1 Group Bearer Shares (XETRA:AG1)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AG1
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AG1
- Market Cap€10.123bn
- SymbolXETRA:AG1
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINDE000A2LQ884
Company Profile
AUTO1 Group is a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online. It offers a quick and easy way for consumers and professional car dealers across continental Europe to sell and buy used cars at haggle-free prices through established platforms.