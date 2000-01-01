Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Company Profile
Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.Autodesk Inc is engaged in the software industry. It develops software for a number of markets such as construction and media.