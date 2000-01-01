Company Profile

Autogrill SpA operates thousands of food and beverage concession stands designed mostly for travelers. It has thousands of locations along motorways and in airports, train stations, and shopping centers. Autogrill's concession stands operate both as proprietary brands, such as Ciao, Bistrot, Puro Gusto, Motta, and Beaudeven, as well as licensed local and international brands, such as Starbucks, Burger King, and Brioche Doree. Roughly half of the company's revenue is generated in North America, where the company has most of its airport locations. The most remaining revenue comes from Europe, where the company has far more total locations consisting mostly of locations along motorways in Italy and other parts of Europe.