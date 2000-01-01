Autohome Inc ADR (NYSE:ATHM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ATHM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ATHM

  • Market Cap$9.252bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ATHM
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS05278C1071

Company Profile

Autohome Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing online advertising and dealer subscription services in China. The company offers online destination for automobile consumers through its two websites and through mobile application.

Latest ATHM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .