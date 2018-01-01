Autohome Inc (SEHK:2518) Share Price

Company Profile

Autohome Inc is an automotive Internet platform. The company through its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the provision of media services, leads generation services, and online marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The firm delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers & owners and also offers transaction services. It also provides subscription services to dealers, which allow them to market their inventory and services through the company's websites and mobile applications. All of its revenue is derived from China.Autohome Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing online advertising and dealer subscription services in China. The company offers online destination for automobile consumers through its two websites and through mobile application.