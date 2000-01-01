Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALV

  • Market Cap$3.784bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ALV
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0528001094

Company Profile

Autoliv is the global leader in safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. Research and development is a vital part of the company's strategy, as Autoliv regularly spends about 5% of sales to maintain a competitive advantage.Autoliv Inc is involved in the auto parts industry. Its products mainly include passive and active safety systems.

Latest ALV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .