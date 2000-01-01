Company Profile

Autoliv is the global leader in safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. Research and development is a vital part of the company's strategy, as Autoliv regularly spends about 5% of sales to maintain a competitive advantage.Autoliv Inc is involved in the auto parts industry. Its products mainly include passive and active safety systems.