Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALV
- Market Cap$3.784bn
- SymbolNYSE:ALV
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINUS0528001094
Company Profile
Autoliv is the global leader in safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. Research and development is a vital part of the company's strategy, as Autoliv regularly spends about 5% of sales to maintain a competitive advantage.Autoliv Inc is involved in the auto parts industry. Its products mainly include passive and active safety systems.