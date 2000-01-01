Company Profile

ADP competes in the human resources administration services industry. It provides services that satisfy companies' human resources needs, such as payroll processing and benefits administration. ADP was founded in 1949 and has its headquarters in Roseland, New Jersey. It serves more than 650,000 clients and has 57,000 employees worldwide.Automatic Data Processing Inc is a provider of miscellaneous business solutions. Its business includes provision of technology-based outsourcing solutions to employers, vehicle retailers and manufacturers.