Automotive Finco Corp (TSX:AFCC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AFCC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AFCC

  • Market CapCAD37.000m
  • SymbolTSX:AFCC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA05329N1024

Company Profile

Automotive Finco Corp is a specialty finance company. It provides long-term, debt-based acquisition financing to auto dealerships across the globe, with an initial focus on Canada.

Latest AFCC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .