Company Profile

AutoNation is the largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2019 revenue of $21.3 billion and over 230 dealerships. The firm also has five AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores and 81 collision centers all across 16 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for about 52% of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) spun off its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000.AutoNation Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The company offers all types of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and accessories, automotive services, automotive finance and insurance products.