Autonomy Spain Real Estate SOCIMI SA (XMAD:YARE)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - YARE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - YARE

  • Market Cap€7.130m
  • SymbolXMAD:YARE
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105090007

Company Profile

Autonomy Spain Real Estate SOCIMI SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the operation of real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and managing the highest-quality properties in prime locations.

Latest YARE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .