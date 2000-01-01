Autostrade Meridionali (MTA:AUTME)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AUTME
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AUTME
- Market Cap€84.000m
- SymbolMTA:AUTME
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINIT0000084043
Company Profile
Autostrade Meridionali is an Italy based company engaged in the maintenance of the A3 Napoli-Salerno motorway. Its activities include the maintenance of flooring, green works, road markings and signs, plants, tracks, and station buildings.Autostrade Meridionali is an Italy based company engaged in the maintenance of the A3 Napoli-Salerno motorway. Its activities include the maintenance of flooring, green works, road markings and signs, plants, tracks, and station buildings.