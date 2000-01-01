Company Profile

AutoZone is the premier seller of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in the United States. The company derives an increasing proportion of its sales from domestic commercial customers, just over 20% in fiscal 2019, and has a growing presence in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone had 6,411 stores in the U.S. (5,772), Mexico (604), and Brazil (35) as of the end of fiscal 2019.AutoZone Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts in the United States. The company's store sell a diverse range of essentials and auto parts for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks.