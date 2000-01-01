AUX International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2080)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2080

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2080

  • Market CapHKD187.490m
  • SymbolSEHK:2080
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2947D1060

Company Profile

AUX International Holdings Ltd is an entertainment service and nightclub venue, provider. The company owns and operates nightclub venues in Hong Kong.

Latest 2080 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .