AUX International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2080)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2080
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2080
- Market CapHKD187.490m
- SymbolSEHK:2080
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG2947D1060
Company Profile
AUX International Holdings Ltd is an entertainment service and nightclub venue, provider. The company owns and operates nightclub venues in Hong Kong.