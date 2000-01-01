Company Profile

AUX Resources Corp is engaged in the exploration and acquisition of gold and silver. AUX is focused on the Stewart Camp, at the south of the Golden Triangle.The projects of the company include The George River project, American creek project, Bear pass project, Lower bear project, and Tide north project.Auramex Resource Corp is a Canadian based mining exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and Mexico.