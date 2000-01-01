Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (TSX:XLY)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - XLY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - XLY
- Market CapCAD370.680m
- SymbolTSX:XLY
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA05335P1099
Company Profile
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc, formerly Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp is an investment and merchant company. It seeks to provide investor returns through streams and capital appreciation in the cannabis industry of Canada.