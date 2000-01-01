Company Profile

AV Concept Holdings Ltd together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the sales and distribution of electronic components. The company operates in four segments the semiconductor distribution segment engages in the sale and distribution of electronic components; the consumer electronic product and brand omni-channel business segment engages in the design, development, and sale of electronic products; the venture capital segment engages in the investments in listed and unlisted equity investments, real estate, managed funds or convertible bonds; and the others segment comprises the internet social media business.. The semiconductor distribution segment generates the majority of the revenue.AV Concept Holdings Ltd is engaged in the distribution of electronic products. The company's business segments are semiconductor distribution, consumer electronic products, and venture capital.