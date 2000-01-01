AV Promotions Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:8419)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 8419
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 8419
- Market CapHKD138.000m
- SymbolSEHK:8419
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG069861063
Company Profile
AV Promotions Holdings Ltd is a lighting and audio solutions provider in China, Hong Kong and Macau. It provides advice on the technical feasibility for customer's visual, lighting or audio designs, sourcing of appropriate equipments, among others.