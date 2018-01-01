AVADA Group Ltd (ASX:AVD) Share Price

AVD
AVADA Group Ltd
APAC company
Industrials
Infrastructure Operations
Company Profile
AVADA Group Ltd is an Australian traffic management operator and ancillary service provider with an established network throughout Queensland and New South Wales. It provides services to government clients and major contractors in the civil infrastructure and maintenance sector.
ASX:AVD
AU0000187932
AUD
